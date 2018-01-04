Oficial de Motocicleta Herido en Choque
Por Servicios CNS
LOS ÁNGELES
(CNS) – Un oficial de motocicleta resulto herido el miércoles cuando chocó contra un vehículo que se estacionó frente a él en el área de Leimert Park en Los Ángeles, dijeron las autoridades.
Sucedió aproximadamente a las 5:55 de la mañana cuando el oficial estaba hacia el este del boulevard Martin Luther King Jr. justo al este de la avenida Arlington, dijo el sargento Minh Nguyen de la División Sur de Trafico del LAPD.
El oficial fue llevado a un hospital con laceraciones faciales, dijo Nguyen.
El conductor del vehículo permaneció en la escena, dijo el sargento. La intersección fue cerrada para la investigación de choque.Print This Post
January 4, 2018 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.