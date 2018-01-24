One Dead, One Injured In Shooting Near Pasadena Freeway
One person was shot dead and another person was wounded Sunday along the Arroyo Seco Parkway (Route 110) near Monterey Hills.
The shootings were near Avenue 52 and the 110 Freeway occurred about 4:50 a.m., said Officer Rosario Herrera of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.
A TV station showed video of the crime scene, apparently a body in a homeless encampment perched between the freeway and the adjacent Arroyo Seco flood control channel.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed another person in stable condition to a hospital, Herrera said.
She had no other immediate information.Print This Post
