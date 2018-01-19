Organizers Expect Hundreds of Thousands to Attend Women’s March Saturday

Metro will beef up rail service and security for 'Hear Our Vote' march and rally.

By EGP Staff Report

The one year anniversary of President Trump’s assent into office will be observed locally with the repeat of the 2017 Women’s March that drew millions of women to protest marches opposing his presidency.

Worldwide crowds were estimated at up to three million people. In Los Angeles, the crowd eclipsed the expectations of organizers, who estimated at one point that as many as 750,000 people showed up. The Los Angeles Police Department estimated the crowd at “well past one hundred thousand.”

Fire officials put the crowd totals at about 350,000.

The large number of protesters overwhelmed expectation of transportation authorities who were criticized for not having enough rail lines running. The crowds led to packed Metro train platforms and left some would-be passengers unable to squeeze onto overflowing downtown-bound trains, even though service had been expanded for the event.

In the days following the march, Metro officials reported that roughly 592,000 passengers — 360,000 more riders than on a typical Saturday — boarded its trains.

Observers said whatever the numbers, attendance was the largest of any demonstration in downtown Los Angeles since the immigration right marches of 2006 that drew an estimated 500,000 to one million people.

Organizers of the march, the Women’s March LA Foundation, say they expect similar numbers of protesters to show up Saturday.

The nonprofit groups said its “mission is to bring attention to the struggles of marginalized communities and all attacks on human rights.”

In 2017, the group marched under the banner of “Hear Our Voice.” Organizers say the upcoming march is a “call-to-action” that will emphasize the power of the vote.

“Hear our Vote”! turns the focus to the “crucial midterm election year, our collective voices can change the narrative by bringing out the vote in record numbers!,” the group said. “Together we can bring #PowertothePolls,”

The recent rash of sexual harassment accusations that have rocked the entertainment industry, sparking the #MeToo movement, and the immigration battle raging in the Congress are adding fuel to the anti-Trump and women’s rights movement, Cypress Park resident Giselle Caro told EGP in an email explaining why she will attend Saturday’s march.

Metro says it will beef up security and service on its rail lines to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of people expected to attend Saturday’s march.

On Wednesday, they urged people to arrive early and consider buying TAP cards and loading them with adequate fare in advance to avoid what are likely to be long lines at TAP kiosks on Saturday.

A list of locations where TAP cards can be purchased is available at www.taptogo.net.

Metro plans to bolster service on its rail lines from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Service will be increased on rail lines and on the Silver and Orange bus lines and on Metro Line 720.

Some local Metro buses that typically travel through downtown could be diverted due to the crowds and street closures, and passengers were urged to consider exiting before reaching the downtown area.

The march is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. at Pershing Square, ending outside City Hall.

