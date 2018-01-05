Sheriff Investigating ‘Gang’ Shooting In Bell Gardens

By City News Service

A young man was killed in Bell Gardens this morning in what the sheriff department is labeling a gang-related shooting,

The shooting was reported at 2:09 a.m. in the 6500 block of Purdy Avenue, said Deputy Trina Schrader of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting the Bell Gardens Police Department in the investigation.

Anthony Escobedo, 21, whose home town was not known, died at the scene, said coroner’s Assistant Chief Ed Winter.

Bell Gardens police relayed to sheriff’s investigators that the victim was a known gang member, Schrader said. There was no suspect information immediately available.

