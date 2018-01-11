Shooting In Vernon Under Investigation

By EGP Staff Report

A man was found shot to death in a vehicle Tuesday in the City of Vernon, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives who are assisting Vernon police with the investigation.

The shooting took place at approximately 8:40 p.m., on the 5900 block Malburg Way, Vernon, according to detectivces. A Vernon police officer heard gunshots coming from a nearby location and when he investigated he discovered an SUV type vehicle had crashed into a business’s loading dock, and the driver had been shot one time in the torso.

The victim’s name was not immediately available. He was described as a male Hispanic adult.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was available, and the investigation is ongoind, according the Sheriff’s detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

