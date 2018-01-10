Spectacular Blaze Destroys ‘Victorian’ Hotel in Boyle Heights

By EGP Staff Report

A fire that broke out inside a large 1890’s Victorian home near Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights, collapsing most of the building and spreading to a nearby apartment building Sunday night before it was finally extinguished, may have been housing transients, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire inside the two-story Victorian home at 1516 E. Pleasant Ave. was reported at 7:57 p.m., fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said.

When firefighters arrived, they found the two-story, wooden-sided structure completely engulfed, according to the department, which said additional resources were called and the status raised to that of Greater Alarm.

The flames partially collapsed the home on its southwest side, Stewart said, and into an adjacent apartment building.

The blaze then spread to the attic of a next door apartment building and firefighters had to take down part of the apartment building’s ceiling to knockdown those flames.

LAFD dispatched 101 firefighters to the scene and needed about an hour to extinguish the flames, Stewart said.

The LAFD credited the quick action of firefighters in pulling ceiling and getting handlines in place for preventing the fire from running the building. Four units on the second floor had to be evacuated, but no injuries were reported. Arson investigators were sent to the scene to determine what caused the fire, which remains under investigation, Stewart said.

The Red Cross was at the scene to arrange housing for those displaced from the apartment building, she said.

The 3,443 square-foot Victorian is reported to be the site of a previous burn and possibly home to transients, LAFD said in a news release. Once a single-family home, it was later converted to a 9-room hotel, according to the Boyle Heights Beat and a 2006 listing on the real estate website LoopNet. For a time it housed local musicians and was dubbed the Mariachi Hotel, according to the Boyle Heights Beat.

Given the size of the building and the continuing collapse as it settled, firefighters remained on scene to address flare ups through the night, said the LAFD.

Information from City News Service used in this report.

