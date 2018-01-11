The Week Ahead: EGP’s Community Calendar

Today, Thurs. Jan 11

6-8pm–Northeast LA Community Town Hall With City Attorney Mike Feuer, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell & Northeast LA police. Meet your local Neighborhood Prosecutor, Here more about what’s happening in Eagle Rock, Silver Lake, Cypress Park, Atwater Village, Mount Washington & surrounding neighborhoods. Location: Silver Lake Library, 2411 Glendale Blvd., LA 90039.

Saturday, Jan. 13

9am-3pm—Free L.A. County Household Hazardous and E-Waste Roundup at the Bell City Yard: 5320 Gage Ave., (off River Drive). County residents can safely discard household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides; home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles; universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs; electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones. For more information, contact the LA County Dept. of Public Works at 1(888) CLEAN LA, or www.888CleanLA.com , or the LA County Sanitation Districts at 1 (800) 238-0172 or www.lacsd.org

Sunday, Jan. 14

10am-3pm–Northeast LA Sleeping Bag Drive for the Homeless. Nonprofit Recycled Resources is collecing sleeping bags, toiletry kits, blankets and warm clothes for the homeless. Donations can be dropped off at Eagle Rock City Hall: 20135 Colorado Blvd. LA. For more info, call (323) 254-5295.

Wednesday, Jan. 17

4-5pm–City Terrace Library Presents African Drum & Dance with Chazz and Teresa. Children will have a chance to play the djembe drums and practice the dance moves. For children ages 5 and older. Library is located at 4025 E. City Terrace Dr. LA 90063. For more info, call (323) 261-0295.

Upcoming

Knitting Club for Seniors Meets Jan. 18 at the East Los Angeles Library, 4-6pm. Help make beanies in support of the Little Hats, Big Hearts, campaign. Small red caps are being knit for babies born in February in support of the American Heart Association, in connection with The Children’s Heart Foundation. All skill levels are welcome. Knitting looms and yarn are provided courtesy of Los Amigos of the East Los Angeles Library. Library is located at 4837 E. 3rd St. LA 90022. Space is limited. Call (323) 264-0155 to rsvp or for more information.

Community Site Tours Jan. 20 (10am-1pm) of Taylor Yard G2 Parcel ahead of Community Meeting/Preliminary Design Workshop on Jan. 24 (6-8pm). Access the tour site off San Fernando Road aRoad (access road marked “Metrolink Central Maintenance Facility”) between Chauser Street and Rio de los Angeles State Park entrance ; last tour leaves at 12:45 p.m. RSVP information at www.facebook.com/pg/LABureauEEngineering/events. Public meeting Jan. 24 will be held at the Sotomayor Learning Acemies gymnasium; 2050 N. san Fernando Rd. LA 90065. For more info, visit http://eng.LaCity.org/division/la-river-projects .

