To Have and To Hold: 70 Years and Counting

By EGP Staff Report

By any measurement, 70 years married is quite an accomplishment, one which longtime Montebello residents Antonio and Carmen Lopez recently celebrated at a party hosted by their daughter Martha, and her husband Bill Ybarra; daughter Anna, and her husband Bill Vera; and son Anthony.

Antonio, now 95, and Carmen, 93, married on Dec. 27, 1947 at Santa Isabel Church in Boyle Heights. On that fateful day 70 years ago, when the young couple vowed to spend the rest of their lives together, little did they know their days as husband and wife would last longer than many people’s entire lifetime.

It’s a tremendous milestone, noted family members joining the festivities, which also included

Carmen’s brothers Sebastian Castellanos and Raul Castellanos; sister Norma and her husband Mario Villegas; and sister Maria Castellanos.

The couple moved from Boyle Heights to Montebello in 1959.

