From Sports to Protests, Shooting L.A.

By Fred Zermeno

I had a dream, to one day photograph NFL football teams.

It’s a dream that got its inspiration from the pages of a newspaper, with a 1974 photograph in the Herald Examiner of L.A. Rams running back Lawrence McCutcheon going over the top and into the end zone.

Photographer                Fred Zermeno

 

I was 14-years-old and selling the newspaper on the corner of Wabash and Evergreen and all I could think about was “How did they freeze this photo?” How did they capture all of the photos, for that matter? I was hooked.

Ten years later I walked into the offices of EGP where I met Jonathan and Dolores Sanchez. I told them about my dream and they gave me a chance, and the start of a 34-year career photographing past and present L.A. sports teams, including the Raiders, Rams, Chargers, Dodgers, Lakers, Clippers, as well as high school and college teams.

Oscar De La Hoya (EGP Archive Photo by Fred Zermeno)

Todd Gurley with his best performance to date combined for 180 yards and four touchdowns against the Seattle Seahawks. (EGP File Photo by Fred Zermeno)

 

My lens has captured many of Los Angeles’ most historic moments, from the immigration marches of 2006 that drew over a million people, to the Women’s March in downtown LA., the inauguration of the city’s first Latino mayor, and so many more.

There have been the parades, from East LA to the Rose Parade, the big name musicians and too many mariachi and folklorico groups to count. There have been the press conferences, school events, days of service, crime scenes and L.A. floods, fires, and sunsets.  I hope EGP’s readers have gotten as much enjoyment out of my photos that have graced the pages of EGP newspapers over the last three decades, as I did taking them.

Thanks EGP for making a dream a reality.

(Photo by Fred Zermeno)

Trump Terminates DACA: Protesters begin to gather at L.A. City Hall for march to federal building. (EGP photo by Fred Zermeno)

As many as one million people marched in Los Angeles for immigrants’ rights during previous May Day marches. Organizers of coming May 1 march hope to attract 100,000 protesters to downtown L.A. (EGP photo archives)

(Photo by Fred Zermeno)

Vince Scully gives the fans thumbs up and thanks them once again by singing “Take Me Out To The Ball Park” in the seventh inning. (Photo by Fred Zermeno)

Concejales de LA y el alcalde Eric Garcetti se preparan para sonar la campana. (EGP foto por Fred Zermeno)

Con la mitad del número de jugadores y un campo de la mitad del tamaño de lo que ves en la NFL, la cancha de fútbol americano de KISS Los Angeles es el doble de rápido, con mayor puntuación y acción sin parar. (EGP Foto por Fred Zermeño)

With embattled Exide as their backdrop, protesters on Monday called on state legislators to get tough with polluters and to protect the public. (EGP photo by Fred Zermeno)

Kobe Bryant, pictured here at last year’s victory parade, hopes to repeat the Laker’s championship status with a victory tonight. (EGP Photo by Fred Zermeno)

Angelenos turned out by the thousands on Monday for a parade to pay tribute to 2010 NBA Champs the Los Angeles Lakers. (EGP photo by Fred Zermeno)

Excited L.A. Laker fans fill streets near Staples Center in hopes of seeing NBA champions. (EGP Photo by Fred Zermeno)

 

 

 

