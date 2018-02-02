From Sports to Protests, Shooting L.A.

By Fred Zermeno

I had a dream, to one day photograph NFL football teams.

It’s a dream that got its inspiration from the pages of a newspaper, with a 1974 photograph in the Herald Examiner of L.A. Rams running back Lawrence McCutcheon going over the top and into the end zone.

I was 14-years-old and selling the newspaper on the corner of Wabash and Evergreen and all I could think about was “How did they freeze this photo?” How did they capture all of the photos, for that matter? I was hooked.

Ten years later I walked into the offices of EGP where I met Jonathan and Dolores Sanchez. I told them about my dream and they gave me a chance, and the start of a 34-year career photographing past and present L.A. sports teams, including the Raiders, Rams, Chargers, Dodgers, Lakers, Clippers, as well as high school and college teams.

My lens has captured many of Los Angeles’ most historic moments, from the immigration marches of 2006 that drew over a million people, to the Women’s March in downtown LA., the inauguration of the city’s first Latino mayor, and so many more.

There have been the parades, from East LA to the Rose Parade, the big name musicians and too many mariachi and folklorico groups to count. There have been the press conferences, school events, days of service, crime scenes and L.A. floods, fires, and sunsets. I hope EGP’s readers have gotten as much enjoyment out of my photos that have graced the pages of EGP newspapers over the last three decades, as I did taking them.

Thanks EGP for making a dream a reality.

