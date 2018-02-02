Generations of Readers Counted on EGP: They Will Be Missed

By Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard

It is hard to imagine our local news landscape without the thoughtful, ethical, and tireless coverage provided by Eastern Group Publications. It all began with Joseph Kovner’s founding of the Eastside Sun in 1945. In 1979, Dolores and Jonathan Sanchez bought the Sun and its sister newspapers and founded Eastern Group Publications. The papers organized under the EGP banner have provided readers with important, unique, and professional reporting on issues vital to our communities.

It has been my privilege to have known Dolores Sanchez and her family for many years. I always looked forward to reading the sterling journalism that EGP produced under their leadership. While I understand the family’s choice to close the company after 39 years of dedicated ownership, the end of EGP is a deeply felt loss for our communities.

Because of its integrity in reporting, generations of readers have turned to EGP papers for news and information. EGP has reported about government action without fear or favor. It has kept readers up to date on matters ranging from economic development, to health care, to immigration, to education, to the fight for environmental justice. It has trumpeted the accomplishments of our neighbors for all to see, and it has spread the word about community events that bring us together. Week after week, it has reported the news in both English and Spanish, demonstrating that the unifying power of the news can transcend differences in language and empower individuals of all backgrounds.

EGP’s record as a reliable news source has been a boon to our neighborhoods and to our public discourse. When our news media keeps us well-informed, we can speak with knowledge, make better decisions for ourselves and our families, and reach new heights of accomplishment. That is EGP’s legacy to our communities, and that is why it is so saddening to bid it goodbye.

After reading the work of EGP for decades, it will be difficult to get accustomed to a world where we no longer have its insightful reporting and commentary. I am sure many of my fellow readers feel the same way. Thank you to the Sanchez family, and all those who have been a part of EGP over the years, for your unwavering dedication to building and sustaining a company that did so much to enlighten our communities and bolster our civic life.

Congresswoman Lucille Roybal-Allard represents California’s 40th District, which contains the communities of Bell, Bell Gardens, Commerce, Cudahy, Downey, Huntington Park, Maywood, Paramount, Vernon, and parts of Bellflower, East Los Angeles, Florence-Firestone, and South Los Angeles.

Comments