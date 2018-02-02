Pen and Photo: No Greater Keepsake
By EGP Staff Report
Whether it’s a local football rivalry or the passion of a musical conductor, Mario Villegas’ stories and photos draw you into the experience. With more than 20 years as an accomplished news, feature and sports writer. and photographer, his byline is well known to readers in all the cities and neighborhoods covered by EGP.
Villegas is especially well known to fans of high school football and the drama that unfolds under Friday Night Lights. For the athletes, an EGP newspaper article with your name in it is a keepsake to be treasured.
Print This Post
February 2, 2018 Copyright © 2012 Eastern Group Publications, Inc.
Comments
Comments are intended to further discussion on the article topic. EGPNews reserves the right to not publish, edit or remove comments that contain vulgarities, foul language, personal attacks, racists, sexist, homophobic or other offensive terminology or that contain solicitations, spam, or that threaten harm of any sort. EGPNews will not approve comments that call for or applaud the death, injury or illness of any person, regardless of their public status. Questions regarding this policy should be e-mailed to service@egpnews.com.