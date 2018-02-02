Pen and Photo: No Greater Keepsake

By EGP Staff Report

Whether it’s a local football rivalry or the passion of a musical conductor, Mario Villegas’ stories and photos draw you into the experience. With more than 20 years as an accomplished news, feature and sports writer. and photographer, his byline is well known to readers in all the cities and neighborhoods covered by EGP.

Villegas is especially well known to fans of high school football and the drama that unfolds under Friday Night Lights. For the athletes, an EGP newspaper article with your name in it is a keepsake to be treasured.

