Today We Say Adios and Thank You

By Dolores Sanchez, Publisher Gloria Alvarez, Managing Editor

When Eastern Group Publications announced last August our intentions to sell the newspaper group, we truly believed there was someone waiting in the wings with the enthusiasm, sense of purpose and wherewithal to continue our tradition of providing the best in local community news for a new generation of readers.

How could there not be, with all the issues confronting our readers’ quality of life, from affordable housing to homelessness, to wages, immigration, public school challenges, traffic, dwindling government services, political corruption, crime and rising taxes and fees on our wallets?

How could there not be, with the president and his followers making a concerted effort to undermine the press by telling Americans that what they read in newspapers and hear on broadcast news is all “fake?”

But after several months of unsuccessfully fielding offers and inquiries, a new torchbearer has not materialized. So, after much contemplation, we mark the end of an era today, with this our final issue.

Now begins the difficult task of putting it all into perspective. But how do you neatly summarize nearly 40 years of reporting, more than 2,000 weekly issues and over 50,000 pages of newsprint?

The truth is you can’t.

The best we can do is reflect on what has motivated us to keep going all these years, and pick out a few themes that stand out.

It all started with Dolores Sanchez and a small group of local business people — including Cal and Dolores Soto, then owners of the La Quebradita grocery store in East L.A., Roque Olivos of Peru Spices and others who have since passed on. They bought the Eastside Sun and five other newspapers in 1979 to give a voice to the predominately Latino communities where they worked and lived.

They had seen firsthand the inequality in government services, education and public safety in those neighborhoods, and the vibrant culture, hard work and desire to create a better life that flourished despite the obstacles. None of the mainstream media outlets were telling those stories, so they decided to buy the bankrupt Kovner newspapers and report the news from those eastside communities, eventually expanding coverage into southeast L.A.

With her husband Jonathan Sanchez at her side, directing the production and business, Dolores set about filling that mission. Together, the couple built the business into a respected, trusted community institution.

Flipping through back issues from those days, we can’t help be struck by the breadth of our coverage and the sinking feeling that “the more things change, the more they stay the same.”

Our pages are filled with stories on immigration, education, economic inequality, affordable housing, homelessness, the lack of Latinos represented in movies and on television, the disparity in services in low-income communities compared to more affluent areas, all still big problems today.

When EGP started, Jerry Brown was in his first term as governor. The numbers of Latinos elected to local, state and congressional office were few in comparison to what they are today.

We have reported on efforts to increase Latino political power, through protest, voting, citizenship drives, and four U.S. Census counts, each of which presented obstacles to Latinos being counted. We have endorsed candidates along the way who we felt would do a good job of representing the interests of their constituents.

We have written about the changes in local city councils, from elections to an unfortunate pattern of recalls. In many of these cities, the elected officials have no ambition for higher office; they like being the big fish in the small bowl. But that sense of power has at times led to bad, sometimes criminal behavior. It has also led to greater financial stability and growth that has created jobs and improved infrastructure. Our coverage has included efforts to reform government and for greater transparency.

These pages have published thousands of environmental justice-related stories, from the early days of the Mothers of East L.A. battling to stop a prison from being built in East L.A., to battles to keep a mega-watt, polluting power plant from being built in Vernon and to stop Exide from polluting their homes with toxic chemicals.

We covered the birth of the “green” movement in Commerce, where residents have fought for years to be heard about “cancer clusters” near rail yards, high levels of asthma and other diseases resulting from the large number of diesel-burning trucks traveling through the city. We chronicled the early days of East Yards for Environmental Justice, and their years of work around plans involving efforts to expand the 710 (Long Beach) Freeway.

Hundreds of stories have been published related to the 710 freeway, from East L.A residents saying they are tired of being burdened with the region’s transportation woes, to some cities along the corridor pushing for expansion to reduce polluting traffic near their homes.

Our issues are filled with hundreds, perhaps thousands, of stories chronicling efforts to improve public education and reduce the drop out rate among Latino students in both the Los Angeles Unified School and Montebello Unified School District.

In the early days, there was the fight over busing as a way to desegregate local schools. Today, our schools are just as segregated, and the fight has changed to which is better, segregated charter schools or segregated traditional schools.

There are stories of gang violence, but more importantly, the efforts to combat the violence and the social conditions at the root, such as Father Greg Boyle and Homeboy Industries’ programs to give gang members an alternative to the lifestyle, including job skills and education.

But these pages have also celebrated the many good things going on, from the accomplishments of individuals to the great work of community organizations.

We have shared success stories of the children of immigrants getting full-ride scholarships to some of the country’s most prestigious universities. We told the stories of seniors like Chris Mojica at the Salazar Park Senior Center in East L.A. who have spent years raising money to improve the facility, and to provide hundreds of families year after year with free meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

We’ve talked about the services offered at community clinics like Arroyo Vista, and the free programs at local parks and libraries.

Our pages have been full of stories on art and culture, from the growth of the Chicano mural movement to the efforts to paint them over, and recent efforts to preserve some of the more iconic paintings. We’ve published the art of Congressional art contest winners, and features stories on local musical, dance and theater productions.

We’d be remiss in not mention the work of Rose Marie Soto, whose column “East L.A and Beyond” for more than a decade profiled up and coming actors, musicians, dancers, and people climbing the corporate ladder or leading community organizations.

Fred Zermeno, Mario Villegas, Mike Alvarez, and other sports writers and photographers have given us coverage from the local sports scene, from the professional sports teams to our local high school and college athletes. They have also contributed amazing photos from protests to fires, from news conferences to arts and entertainment.

The success of our Letters to Santa Program, which over the years gave out tens of thousands of toys to local children, is in large part due to the efforts of volunteers Martha and Memo Careon, who year after year marshaled a team of college students to run the program.

And of course, there are the reporters, most of them young and just starting out, but with a passion to capture the stories playing out in the neighborhoods and cities they covered, and no one else was reporting. Some have gone on to win awards for their work.

We are proud to note that three generations of the Sanchez family have contributed to these pages over the last 38 years.

News of our closure has in recent days sparked a rash of interest in buying the newspapers. We don’t know where it will all lead, we can only hope that one will lead to continuing this special community trust.

For now, we want to close by thanking you our readers, who week after week have allowed us into your homes. We thank you for the many tips, the kind words and yes, even the criticism. Without you, none of this great journey would have been possible.

